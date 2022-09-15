Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has spoken about how he feels about the new show House of the Dragon. It’s the year of the spinoff, as several original movies and series have received a side story. Not just GOT but the Lord of the Rings spinoff, The Rings of Power, was also released this year.

Premiered on 21 August, HOTD is a prequel that is set 200 years before the events of GOT. It shows the rise and fall of House Targaryen and stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, and more. So far, the show has been received well by the audience.

Now, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, aka Jon Snow, has shared his thoughts on House of the Dragon. While speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Kit applauded the new prequel series and admitted he was worried he’d have a hard time watching the show at first. “I thought I would have PTSD about it, and I really didn’t,” the Eternals actor said.

“I watched it because I was intrigued and because Miguel [Saopochnik] is my friend, and I wanted to see what he done with it,” Kit Harington continued and said that he “had a real palpable fear of sitting down and watching” House of the Dragon. “I felt emotional, and I felt strange seeing people in the costumes, me not being involved, all in the lead up of the press felt odd. And then I watched it, and I was like, ‘It’s a different thing.’ It’s a different show. It’s different people,” the Game of Thrones actor said.

Kit then went on to praise the show and the cast and said that they have made a “really good” series and are “proud” of them. This is not the first time that the actor spoke about the GOT spinoff. Previously, Harington said he is enjoying watching it.

Much like Kit Harington, even the fans love House of the Dragon. Upon its premiere, the spinoff garnered double the viewership than what Game of Thrones did on its release.

