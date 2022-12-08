With a twisted love story, dramatic life, and ultimate chaos, will Govinda prove to be the underdog who emerges through this victorious circle? Exploring the happy-go-lucky life of Govind A Waghmare (Vicky Kaushal), a struggling choreographer, the comedy thriller takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of laughter, romance, and thrill. Wedged between his marriage with Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) and love for his girlfriend, Suku (Kiara Advani), the three actors come together for an unconventional love triangle with dramatic turns and twists.

Kiara Advani is a quintessential diva, a living reality. Her acting skills have not only helped her garner popular roles, but has put her on the audience’s radar. Lapping up her performances, she has gained much appreciation from her fans, across the globe. Playing Suku in Govinda Naam Mera would have been a complete role reversal for her, from her real life. A typical Maharashtrian girl, Kiara left nothing in the tank while prepping for the role of Suku.

More on this preparation of getting into character, Kiara Advani says,”Suku is a very new character for me to play on screen and is unlike anything I have done before. There is a particular way in which she speaks, a way in which she walks and talks. I had to pick up nuances. But I had Shashank to guide me through it. She speaks very fast, she speaks with a certain twang. She is a marathi girl so I had to pick up certain words, certain flavors of the language to incorporate. She’s also a background dancer so there’s a certain body language that had to come into her. A certain styling, the way she sits, the way she walks, the way she is constantly like as though there’s a background score. These little nuances were very important to make Suku who she is and I have to completely thank Shashank because he sat with me, we did a lot of readings, he also got a dialect coach for me and a marathi coach for me to get the beats of the language correct, to sort of pick the language and character.”

Disney+ Hotstar will release this year’s biggest comedy thriller, Govinda Naam Mera, jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios & Dharma Productions. Presenting Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal in an all-new avatar, the complete family entertainer has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, the mass entertainer will release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on 16th December, to kickstart the holiday season.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar on 16th December to watch the chaos that unfolds in Govinda’s life in Vicky Kaushal starrer, Govinda Naam Mera

