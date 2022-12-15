Bollywood diva Disha Patani has been making a lot of noise over her personal life. She reportedly split with Tiger Shroff earlier this year. The actress has been hanging out a lot with her best friend Alexsandar Ilic but rumours of romance brewing have been afloat for a while now. Scroll below for their latest video and how netizens have hilariously dragged the Heropanti star in it.

It was Tiger who seemingly confirmed his breakup with Disha on Koffee With Karan Season 7 by declaring he is single and on the market. For the longest time, the alleged couple had been claiming that they were just “good friends.” There also were reports that the Baaghi actor had moved on with his co-star Aakanksha Sharma but there remains no confirmation regarding that.

Today afternoon, Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle and shared a fun video with her rumoured boyfriend Alexsandar Ilic. The duo was seen dressed up in bathing robes as they grooved to the song Dilemma by Nelly ft. Kelly Rowland. The actress could be seen showing her hot moves in sync with the music and even ended up twerking at one point in the viral clip.

Netizens couldn’t help but get reminded of Tiger Shroff and wondered what his possible reaction would be looking at this video of Disha Patani and Alexsandar Ilic.

A comment read, “Tiger Shroff criying in corner”

Another joked, “Hi Disha mai Tiger ka dost bol raha hu wo Mortein kha raha hai”

“Arey disha tiger bhai apni nas katne ki baat kr rahe hai abhi call aya tha,” a Tiger Shroff fan hilariously commented.

“Tiger shroff bhai choti bachi hai kya,” another wrote.

A user reacted, “Tiger ka kaatt sakta hai toh hum toh phir bhi insaan hai”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Meanwhile, Alexsandar Ilic recently quashed rumours of their relationship and maintained they’ve always been close friends.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

