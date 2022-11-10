After giving a thunderous success like War, Tiger Shroff saw a downfall with Baaghi 3 and Heropanti 2. Thankfully, the actor has a couple of biggies in the form of Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that might bring him back into the game. Apart from these films, he was supposed to do Karan Johar’s Screw Dheela. Now, here’s some news related to it.

From the last few days, we’re hearing that Screw Dheela has been shelved or placed on a back burner. The reason behind it is said to be Tiger demanding a huge amount as his fees and KJo refusing to pay it considering his failures like Baaghi 3 and Heropanti 2. However, all such reports are not true it seems and below is all you need to know.

As per the report in ETimes, not money but it’s due to the busy schedules of Tiger Shroff and Karan Johar that Screw Dheela has been put on a back burner. A source close to the portal states, “There are many stories doing the rounds around Tiger Shroff and KJo’s project Screw Dheela. But they are all untrue and a figment of someone’s imagination. They are both busy with their respective projects and there is no concrete update on their project together.”

Let’s hope either Tiger Shroff or Karan Johar would come and clear all the speculations regarding Screw Dheela.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Ganapath, which stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead. The film is helmed by Vikas Bahl. As of now, its release date is not finalized yet. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar, which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and scheduled to release during Christmas 2023.

