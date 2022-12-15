Aishwarya Rai Bachchan always stays in the good books of the paparazzi. She knows how to make her fans and media happy. Bachchan bahu getting into any fight or losing her temper is a rare event. But once Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lost her cool and broke down in front of thousands of people. Read on to know more.

Being a Bollywood celebrity has its own pros and cons – one of the biggest cons getting constant attention and sometimes they go the extra mile to get exclusive content that can leave a celebrity furious.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is one of most sorted actors in B- Town once had a nasty experience with paps. On the birth anniversary of her late father, Krishna Rai- Aishwarya sponsored the treatment of 100 kids who were born with cleft lips and palates, a condition her father was with as well. She was accompanied by her mother and daughter.

Little did she know that her star status would create chaos. The entire moment was captured by shutterbugs but Aishwarya was not too pleased. According to a report by Times Now, the actor got irritated by the chaos and broke down.

She instantly asked Paps to stop clicking pictures. A teary-eyed Aishwarya pleaded and said, “Stop it guys. You don’t know the work. This is not a movie premiere. This is not a public event. Please show some respect. What’s wrong with you all.”

