Siddharth Anand’s action thriller Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham is all set to hit the big screens next year in January and fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release. Amidst this, the film has landed in controversy after its first song Besharam Rang was released two days ago.

Controversy arose after Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra cited that the latest single from the film was objectionable and raised objections about its costumes, saying that unless it was changed, the film may not be released in the state.

As the hashtag #BoycottPathaan has been trending on the microblogging site Twitter, superstar Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance at the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 (KIFF) on Thursday evening. His speech at the event is now going viral on social media.

King Khan addressed the ‘narrowness of view’ on social media and even challenged those with negative mindsets without mentioning Pathaan. The superstar said, “The collective narratives of our times are shaped by social media. Contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. And it’s somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative making it divisive and destructive.”

“Cinema exposes the vulnerability of human nature by telling stories in their simplest form as they are lived. It allows us to know each other better. In a way, it is best placed to sustain a collective counter-narrative that speaks to the larger nature of humankind–a narrative that brings to the fore humanity’s immense capacity for compassion, unity, and brotherhood,” Shah Rukh Khan said during his speech.

Pathaan star then concluded his in Hindi saying, “The world has become normal. We are all happy, I am the happiest. And I have no objection in stating that duniya kuch bhi kar le, main aur aap log aur jitney bhi positive log hain sab ke sab, zinda hain.”

