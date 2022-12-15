The entire universe cannot keep gushing over Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The couple grabbed all the eyeballs as the video of their meet and greet at Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022 went viral. A VicKat fan is now hilariously trolling the Govinda Mera Naam actor over his viral video with leading lady Kiara Advani. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Vicky will be next seen in Shashank Khaitan’s comedy thriller, Govinda Naam Mera. The film stars Kiara and Bhumi Pednekar as the leading ladies. For reasons unknown, Bhumi has been missing while the other two stars have been actively promoting the film across the nation.

A while ago, videos of Kiara Advani arriving at the Bigg Boss 16 sets surfaced the social media platforms. She could be seen joining Vicky Kaushal and the duo are all smiles for the paparazzi. While the beauty donned a pink-coloured body-hugging dress, the Uri actor opted for a violet pantsuit.

Netizens had hilarious reactions as they witnessed Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani so happy as they posed together.

A user joked, “Katrina Bohot Maregi”

“Bhabhi ko batate hai abhi,” another commented.

“Ghar jao, pata chalega,” a comment read.

A Katrina Kaif fan got quite aggressive as they wrote, “C***iya vicky ..cheater Vicky”

“Vicky-kat are best. And sid- kiara. Bakwas couple,” another made comparisons.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal has Sam Bahadur, Laxman Utekar’s next along with The Great Indian Family in the pipeline. His ladylove Katrina Kaif is gearing up for Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, will be seen in RC15 and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

