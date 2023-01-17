Rhea Chakraborty is a renowned name in the entertainment industry and her life is returning back to normalcy after two years of her alleged late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput passing away. The actor committed suicide back in 2020 and ever since then, the police has been investigating his case. Earlier today, Rhea was spotted in the city during a salon visit and almost stumbled upon walking the stairs and netizens are now reacting to it on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

Rhea has over 3 million followers on Instagram and is also quite active on the photo-sharing site. The beauty often gives a sneak-peak of her personal and professional life to the fans there and we love how aesthetically pleasing her Instagram feed is.

Now talking about her latest appearance, Rhea Chakraborty was spotted in the city as she was visiting a salon. She was spotted wearing casual clothing where she paired a black pair of cargo pants with white coloured cardigan.

She styled her look with a sling bag and finished her look with a messy hairdo where she clutched her hair up. While climbing the stairs, Rhea Chakraborty almost stumbled upon it but managed herself gracefully. Take a look at the video below:

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Dusro ke sath bura karke bura hi hoga.. Iske saath bhi…”

Another user commented, “Itni toh gir chukki ho aur kitna girna hai apko😒😒😒”

A third user commented, “And look at her guts.. apni khud ki galti se giri toh wo nahi maan rhi hai balki paps ko blame kr rhi hai uske liye bhi.. ki tumare picha krne k wajah se Giri.. Aap toh bohat Gire hue ho madam 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #JusticeforSushant❤️”

What are your thoughts on netizens dragging Sushant Singh Rajput’s name in the comments section of Rhea Chakraborty’s latest video on social media? Tell us in the space below.

