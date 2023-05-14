Sonakshi Sinha, who made her Bollywood debut in the year 2010 in Salman Khan’s strarrer Dabangg, has come a long way. She has been a part of many blockbuster films and has proved her mettle as an actor. However, there was a time when she received a lot of criticism for some of her controversial scenes in Rowdy Rathore. The actress recently opened up about them and revealed she wouldn’t do any film like Rowdy Rathore today and also said why always women are targeted, and why was not the writer, director, or producer were questioned. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sonakshi, who is riding high on the success of Dahaad as she is receiving a lot of love for her performance, recently said it is always the women who have to bear the brunt of situations, the actress was talking in reference to the hate comments that she received for the scene of Rowdy Rathore in which Akshay Kumar called her ‘Yeh mera maal hai’.

In an interview with Film Companion, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about the controversial scene of Rowdy Rathore where Akshay Kumar held the waist of her character and said, “Yeh Mera Maal Hai.” The actress said,“Today, where I stand, I would never do something like that. I was so young at that time that I was not thinking in this direction. For me, it was a fact that I am doing a film with Prabhudheva, I am doing a film with Akshay Kumar, who would say no to something like that? Sanjay Leela Bhansali was producing it. Why would I say no? At that time, my thinking was very very different. Today, if I would read a script like that, I would not do it. Things change with time, I too have changed.”

Sonakshi Sinha also questioned the mindset of the people and asked why only women have to bear to be burnt in any situation, and why men are not questioned. She added, “People used to always put the blame on me and the woman is always the villain in a situation like that. Nobody spoke about the writer who wrote the lines, nobody spoke about the person who directed the film.”

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Rowdy Rathore released in the year 2012 and had raised many eyebrows due to some of the controversial scenes in the film.

What are your thoughts on Sonakshi Sinha questioning why always women have to face hate comments and why not men? Let us know in the comment section below!

