With Sushant Singh Rajput‘s untimely demise, many parallel investigations into various facets of the case were initiated. One of the three was the Enforcement Directorate, who were probing the alleged missing 17 crores from Sushant’s bank accounts. The ED even interrogated producer Dinesh Vijan in the same, and as per the latest update, his production house Maddock Films has issued a statement regarding the same. Below is everything you need to know about the same.

For the unversed, Sushant worked in Dinesh Vijan’s directorial debut in Raabta that also starred Kriti Sanon. Dinesh was taken in for interrogation on October 14. His production house in a statement has now opened up on the same and have clarified their stand in the complete issue.

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock films’ statement as per Bollywood Life reads, “The information you have received and what you have published is incorrect. Kindly note that Maddock Films has not made any payment to Sushant in Hungary. Maddock has also not received Rs 17 crores whether as actor fee, or any rebate from Hungary as wrongly claimed in your article. We have made the full and final payment to Sushant for the film Raabta as per the agreement signed by him with us, and this payment was received by him in India.”

Further, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock films made it clear that they have submitted all the required documents as proof of their innocence. “We have submitted relevant documents for the proof of such payment to the department. It should be noted that in fact all funding and financial transactions for the shooting in Hungary were handled by T-Series. You may confirm from T-Series. Maddock Films is a responsible filmmaker and we dutifully follow the rules and law of our country,” the statement read.

Raabta that also starrer Jim Sarbh, Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon did not turn out to be a success as expected. The film was Dinesh Vijan’s directorial debut in Bollywood.

