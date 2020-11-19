Rajkummar Rao recently got acclamation for his powerful performance in Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang. The actor is all set to pair opposite Kriti Sanon in Dinesh Vijan’s Hum Do Humare Do. This will be his second collaboration with the actress after Bareilly Ki Barfi. Hum Do Humare Do was also supposed to cast Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal in pivotal characters but as per the recent media news, Dimple will no longer be a part of the project.

Advertisement

Yes, you have heard it right. The Saagar actress has been replaced by Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress Ratna Pathak Shah.

Advertisement

As per a report by Pinkvilla, “Hum Do Humare Do was expected to go on floors around April-May this year but Covid played spoilsport and the schedules were cancelled. Now, the team has finally begun shooting and filming in Chandigarh, with the lead cast present.”

The report added, “Hum Do Humare Do is about a married couple whose lives completely topple after they adopt parents. Previously, Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal were supposed to play the adopted maa-baap in the film but now, we hear that Dimple has politely exited the film. In her place, Ratna Pathak Shah has been brought on board for the same role.”

The report also stated that Dimple Kapadia wasn’t keen to shoot the film before the vaccine comes. It reads, “While the world is waiting for a Covid vaccine, several producers decided to go ahead and resume work on their already-announced films. When Dinu decided to get Hum Do Humare Do on the floors from October, the veteran actress expressed her concerns and wasn’t too keen to shoot before a vaccine arrived.”

The report continues further, “They amicably parted ways and Dinu who shares a warm bond with Dimple and have just worked on Angrezi Medium, plans to sign another film with her later. When they were looking for a strong actress to completely tap into the role, they couldn’t think of anyone but Ratna Pathak Shah. She loved the idea and signed it on the dotted line. Currently, she is also in Chandigarh shooting for Hum Do Humare Do.”

Well, how excited are you for Hum Do Humare Do? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Invites You To His House To Live Life ‘King-Sized’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube