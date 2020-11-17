Actors Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharucha recreated the iconic scene from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol love story “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”.

In an Instagram video Nushratt Bharucha posted, the actress enacts Simran, Kajol’s character in DDLJ, while Rajkummar plays Shah Rukh’s Raj. The two are seen singing the number “Tujhe dekha toh” while posing in a mustard field.

“Bade bade deshon mein aise pyaare pyaare videos bante rehte hai @rajkummar_rao,” she wrote as the caption.

Nushrratt and Rajkummar are currently seen together in the digitally-released film, “Chhalaang”.

The film, directed by Hansal Mehta, revolves around a PT teacher and how sports education is introduced in school curriculum.

“DDLJ” directed by Aditya Chopra was released on October 20, 1995. It tells the love story of Raj (SRK) and Simran (Kajol) who live in the UK. The film kicked off the trend of NRI romances on the Bollywood screen, and also reorganised romance in Hindi cinema forever.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao has started prepping for his next new character, going by his latest social media post.

Rajkummar posted a picture on his Instagram. In the image, the actor is seen posing in the gym. His back is towards the camera while he is shirtless and is sporting just gym pants.

The actor wrote in Hindi: “Naya kirdaar. Nayi taiyaari. (New role. New preparation).”

He did not share what he was preparing for in the picture he shared.

