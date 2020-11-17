Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao has started prepping for his next new character, going by his latest social media post. Rajkummar posted a picture on his Instagram. In the image, the actor is seen posing in the gym. His back is towards the camera while he is shirtless and is sporting just gym pants.

The Chhalaang actor wrote in Hindi: “Naya kirdaar. Nayi taiyaari. (New role. New preparation).”

He did not share what he was preparing for in the picture he shared.

Rajkummar’s friends from the industry took to the comment section with excitement.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a fire emoji.

Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra said: “Kya baat hai”.

Rajkummar’s latest film “Ludo” released digitally. The Anurag Basu directorial is a dark humour anthology comprising four stories. Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanya Malhotra are also seen playing important characters in the film.

The actor’s other film “Chhalaang” also released on an OTT platform over the Diwali weekend. The actor also has Badhaai Do and “RoohiAfza” coming up.

Rao is proud of his filmography, but he says he does not watch his past works again in order to analyse his performances.

Last month, the 2013 biographical drama “Shahid“, which fetched him a National Award, turned seven. Asked what he sees when he looks back at his work, Rajkummar Rao told IANS: “I feel proud that I am part of such films that people will know me of, because of this filmography. I don’t really re-watch my performances, but if I see bits here and there, I always feel that I could have done it better.”

“Also, you grow in life, you become more mature and understand the changes, so yeah that feeling always comes,” added the actor, who has impressed audiences with films such as “Trapped“, “Newton“, “Bareilly Ki Barfi” and “Stree“.

He is now looking forward to the release of his social comedy “Chhalaang“.

“The story itself was so aspirational, so sweet, so real and so funny. I have never done a character like this before, and we haven’t seen stories about PT teachers. They play a very important role in our lives while growing up. But we don’t really know their lives,” said Rajkummar Rao.

