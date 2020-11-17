Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are one such couple who are grabbing all the limelight ever since their wedding which happened last month. The couple who got married days after the singer introduced beau on her Instagram handle is currently honeymooning in Dubai.

Neha and Rohanpreet have been mesmerizing all of us with their romantic pictures from Dubai. Fans are going gaga over the heartwarming pictures from their honeymoon. But the latest pictures will melt your hearts and will make you want to jet off on your on a romantic getaway with your partner.

In the latest set of pictures, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh can be seen locking lips at one of the iconic places in Dubai, Atlantis The Palm. Aww! The much in love duo is enjoying every minute of this new phase in their life ever since they took their wedding vows.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh had a special setting for them with the drop of the iconic arch structure of Atlantis, The Palm. A white shamiana in the middle of sparkling golden sand, the two were seen cuddling, kissing and posing for pictures. Check out the pictures below:

Neha captioned the image as, “Honeymoon Diaries!!,” followed by a heart emoji.

Talking about Neha Kakkar’s attire, she kept it casual. The singer sported a baggy tracksuit, and the duo looked all relaxed. Besides their pictures in front of the Atlantis, she shared some best clicks from her honeymoon in her latest Instagram post.

This post of Neha also had pictures of them with the chef who cooked delicious meals for them. Also, one can take cues from Neha in terms of clothing as the singer looked pretty comfortable and yet stylish during her honeymoon.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh after their traditional wedding ceremony on October 24, 2020, in Delhi, also hosted receptions which saw some TV celebs, blessing the couple. Well, these two are in the best phase of their lives and are having a gala time.

