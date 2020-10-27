Neha Kakkar Wedding: Video Of Post-Wedding Rituals With Rohanpreet Singh Go VIRAL, Can You Guess Who Won?

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are finally a married couple now. The celebrity couple tied the knot on October 24 in a Gurudwara. The wedding which was actually grabbing all eyeballs continues to do so for the post-wedding rituals.

Advertisement

Neha and Rohanpreet had a dream wedding, and they made all their fans be a part of it through social media. The larger than life pictures and videos from their functions broke the internet. But, if you thought it is all over now, then you are wrong. We have a video from their post-wedding ritual, which is so much fun.

Advertisement

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh‘s video featuring gaana rasam and the fun games that take place after it, has surfaced on social media. The best part of the video is we can see Rohanpreet’s family supporting their daughter-in-law.

We have always seen this ritual in Bollywood movies, and most of us know that whoever from the bride or groom wins this game has the upper hand in the relationship. In the video, we could see Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh sitting in the middle of the family and trying to find a ring from a utensil filled with milk and rose petals. We could hear Rohanpreet’s family members suggesting him to let Neha take the lead. And in the end, we could see the singer finding the ring and screaming loudly, in joy. Does this mean that Neha will always have the upper hand in their relationship? Anyway, watch the video below:

Neha and Rohanpreet have also been sharing pictures, and cute videos from their wedding and they are an absolute treat for their fans. Recently a video shared by the couple shows them in the backseat of a car as they recreate their own song Nehu Da Vyah. All decked up in their Sabyasachi outfits, and looking happier than ever, Neha and Rohanpreet made an Instagram reel as they enacted and lip-synced to their own recently released song Nehu Da Vyah. Watch the video below:

Well, we cannot get enough of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. We wish this lovely couple a very happy married life.

Must Read: Rajkummar Rao To Step Into The Shoes Of Dharmendra For Chupke Chupke Remake?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube