Laila Majnu Fame Avinash Tiwary: "I’m Like MS Dhoni & Rahul Dravid, I Wait For Things..."

Avinash Tiwary did debut with an extremely underrated gem of a film Tu Hai Mera Sunday but didn’t get any limelight until 2018’s Laila Majnu which was penned by Imtiaz Ali. With this year’s Bulbull, he did get lauded for his layered performance.

In his recent conversation, he opened up about the wait he has been through while teaching where he is today. Comparing his patience to the star-cricketers like MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid, he says he waits for the things to come in his area.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Avinash Tiwary said, “I didn’t have any fantasies that one day, somebody will spot me, and bang, I will be a star the next day. I never had that kind of dream and desire as well. I truly believe I’m one of those, and there are lots of people like me. I’m like MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid, like these guys, I wait for things to come in my area.”

“When things don’t work out, it’s very frustrating. The world tells you if you do something right, everything will result into something great. I gave two and a half years to Laila Majnu, and the film dropped in a week’s time when it released. It kills you, ‘Oh god what do I do now, what did I do wrong?’, but you also realise you don’t get acknowledgement right there and then,” added Avinash Tiwary.

He will soon be seen in a web show titled Dongri to Dubai. What do you think about Avinash Tiwary and his presence in the films he has starred in? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

