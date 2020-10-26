Ishaan Khatter Joined By Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli In Pippa, Their Characters REVEALED [EXCLUSIVE]

Ishaan Khatter has been garnering praises for his performance in Mira Nair’s period-drama A Suitable Boy. Apart from this miniseries, he also recently impressed with his raw acting in Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday. In his upcoming projects, he has Phone Booth opposite Katrina Kaif and Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon’s Pippa.

It’s going to be a war drama based on the book ‘The Burning Chaffees’ by Balram Singh Mehta. The exclusive news coming in is that we will see Super 30 fame Mrunal Thakur and Extraction star Priyanshu Painyuli in the film as well alongside Ishaan Khatter.

That’s not it, all three will be playing siblings in Pippa, and our sources also confirm that their characters will play a huge role in serving the nation. Priyanshu’s role in Mirzapur 2 has been liked by many, and he’s had the time of his life this year. He played an essential role in Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda’s actioner Extraction as well.

Regarding the shooting schedule of the Ishaan Khatter starrer Pippa, our sources inform us that the film will go on the floors in April next year. Ironically, similar to Extraction, this film will also be shot in Bangladesh and Mumbai. Makers are still planning about the city to choose in Bangladesh, as things aren’t clear on that front yet.

Titled Pippa, the film has the celebrated Army tank at the core of its plot and is directed by Airlift maker Raja Krishna Menon. “I’m exhilarated to be a part of a film of such magnitude and importance. Getting to play the suave and spirited tank commander Captain Balram Mehta is a true privilege. I’m looking forward to the exciting experience of ‘Pippa’,” Ishaan had said.

Veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and the film recounts his story.

Pippa is co-written by Ravinder Randhawa, Tanmay Mohan and Raja Krishna Menon. The film is co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

