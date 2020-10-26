The hype around Prime Video’s Mirzapur 2 is crazy. Before you read ahead, please note that there will be SPOILERS. The makers just released the second season and fans have been going gaga over various characters including Vijay Varma’s double role of ‘Badey’ and ‘Chotey’.

This was the first time that Varma’s character was introduced in the show and fans are loving his double role and sizzling chemistry with Shweta Tripathi aka Golu’s character.

Earlier today, Tinder India shared a tweet saying, Mirzapur inspired Tinder bios. Go” Replying to this in a tweet, Vijay Varma shared a pic and wrote, “Milo bade aur chotey se. #Mirzapur”

Replying to Tinder’s tweet on Twitter, one user commented, “Matlab aisa bilkul immediate nahi soche hain but.. Sochenge” Haha!

Matlab aisa bilkul immediate nahi soche hain but.. sochenge — Veeee (@Vxnshika26) October 26, 2020

Replying to the user, Tinder wrote, “Yeh bhi theek hai”.

Yeh bhi theek hai 💁🏻‍♀️ — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) October 26, 2020

Now, if you have seen the series, you would know the context.

Meanwhile, recently in a conversation with Koimoi, Varma spoke about the suspense on Mirzapur 2 and said, “I can completely understand where you are coming from. But just give another six days. I’m telling you whether he’s good or bad and how he’s different than all the other characters. There are all kinds of shades. There’s a good side and that’s why I was jumping on the project. There’s an interesting graph, an interesting arc.”

Vijay Varma added, “It’s a new family being introduced in season 2 – Tyagi family. I’m the son the father Will be played by Liliput ji. We are a business family, we use our brains and if needed, we use guns too. We perfectly fit into the world of Mirzapur.”

Was there any pressure on him as the show is loved a lot. Vijay Varma answered, “No, there was no pressure. Of course, there was a great deal of excitement. I didn’t have the baggage of season 1 on me. I’m the new addition. More than me, the makers were so excited to do something with this part and expand the world for Mirzapur 2 for the fans. So there wasn’t any pressure, but there was preparation required for the character, and how can I make it better and better. It was pure excitement and a great deal of fun to work with so many of these actors who are also my friends in real life.”

Vijay Varma is one of the most phenomenal actors and he doesn’t need to be worried about the pressure.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

