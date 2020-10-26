Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows in India. The cast stars Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Sonalika Joshi in pivotal roles. Nidhi Bhanushali who used to play the role of Sonu Aatmaram Bhide left the show last year.

Bhanushali was replaced by Palak Sidhwani and the reason she left the show was yet not known.

But a report by IMW Buzz suggested that Nidhi Bhanushali completed her graduation from Mumbai’s Mithibai College and wanted to study abroad post that. But the actress leaving the show doesn’t have any impact on her social media following.

Nidhi has over 486k followers on Instagram and keeps treating her fans with pretty pictures of herself.

Nidhi Bhanushali is one social media star. Take a look at some of the most amazing posts by her on Instagram:

Whoa, we are loving this BOHO look of Nidhi.

Pretty sunsets with pretty pictures are really a THING these days & this Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star knows that!

That nose ring, is LIT.

Woof! What a pretty picture.

Nidhi ain’t just a social media star but also a PRO at posing.

Bhanushali’s Instagram handle is full of colours and will give you millenial vibes. It was last year when she made an exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Meanwhile, a few years ago, during one of the interviews, Nidhi Bhanushali and Kush Shah got indulged in a fun banter. In a chat with All In One, Kush Shah shared, “Mujhe nay pata tha itni gandi shakal waali Sonu play karri hai.” As expected, Nidhi Bhanushali literally destroyed Kush with her desi yet crackling reply. She said, “Mujhe koi iss baat ka jawaab de ki aisi shakal waala Mujhe kaise kharab bol sakta hai.” Are you missing Nidhi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

