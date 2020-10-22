Taarak Mehta Fame Munmun Dutta's "Burn In Hell" Message For THESE Cruel People

Our beloved Munmun Dutta, who is known for her stint as Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is a bit private person. She feeds animals and perform other good deeds but hardly shows it off. But whenever it comes to her weak point, she puts off her filter.

As we all know, Munmun is very fond of animals and yes, that’s her weak point. During the initial lockdown phase, we had heard about her taking care of around 25-30 dogs in Goregaon Film City’s vicinity. Apart from it, she has several plans for lovable creatures.

With so much of love and respect for animals, Munmun Dutta is equally brutal against the people with sick mentality who trouble the mute creatures for no reason. It was during her interview with Punjab Kesari TV, where she was asked to send a message to such sick people. She said, “You S*ck. You burn in hell.”

Just a one-liner but indeed a strict warning by Munmun Dutta, which reflects her respect and love for animals.

During the same talk, she even revealed of possessing a dream of building an animal farm/shelter. She added that she would love to look after the injured strays and their health.

Meanwhile, it might come as a bit of surprise for Munmun’s fans that she’s still unmarried. Well, we can’t comment on that as everyone enjoy life on their own terms. But just like every other lady, the actress too has her admirers in her friend circle. In fact, she once even revealed that her male friends who are married, confesses of having a crush on her.

It was back in 2019 when the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor spoke about her real-life admirers. She had said, “Which woman doesn’t get such attention? Of course, I do get compliments from my friends and some of them are also married. But they are harmless and nice compliments. They will openly say, ‘I have a crush on you’. And I say, ‘Ok, fine!’”

She had even spoken about the scary experience of a stalker. “I had faced such scary situations earlier and had to seek help from the police. And this is why I am very protective of my personal life. My privacy is of the utmost importance,” she had added while talking to Times Of India.

