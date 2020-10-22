The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The show has undoubtedly helped us keeping sane during the stress of the pandemic. Each episode of the show witnesses interesting guests, followed by equally interesting chats with them. In the upcoming episode, we see the comedian welcoming Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa on the show.

Advertisement

Nora Fatehi is known for her outstanding dancing skills and Guru Randhawa is giving back to back hit songs. The duo came on the show to promote their new song called “Nach Meri Rani”

Advertisement

Sony TV has recently uploaded a promo of the show where Kapil Sharma is seen singing the classic song “Roop Tera Mastana” for Nora Fatehi and the dancer is seen grooving on the rhythm, enjoying to the fullest. When he finishes singing, Nora compliments The Kapil Sharma Show host by saying “You have a beautiful voice.” We know Kapil, he doesn’t even let one chance of flirting to slip through his hands. The comedian immediately replies “I’m a good man also.” To which Nora reminds the comedian that he is already married. But Sharma doesn’t give up easily. He says that he doesn’t have any problem with his marital status.

Nora Fatehi counters, “Your wife will have a problem.” But Kapil Sharma refuses to give up and says, “If I confirm with her (Kapil’s wife), then you will not have an issue na?” To this reply, everyone bursts into laughter.

Uploading the promo, Sony TV wrote in the caption, “Laughter aur Entertainment ka chadhega paara jab aayenge talent ke high rated gabru Guru Randhawa aur jinki har ada ke hai hum sabhi fan, Nora Fatehi, #TheKapilSharmaShow mein iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje. @KapilSharmaK9 @kikusharda @Krushna_KAS @bharti_lalli @sumona24 @banijayasia”

Laughter aur Entertainment ka chadhega paara jab aayenge talent ke high rated gabru Guru Randhawa aur jinki har ada ke hai hum sabhi fan, Nora Fatehi, #TheKapilSharmaShow mein iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje.@KapilSharmaK9 @kikusharda @Krushna_KAS @bharti_lalli @sumona24 @banijayasia pic.twitter.com/gGkhaiAASL — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 19, 2020

Well, we are sure the Saturday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be an epic one. How excited are you to watch Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa on the show? Do share your views with us via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for your favourite shows and celebrities.

Must Read: Mirzapur 2 To A Suitable Boy: Spend Your Dussehra By Watching This Amazing Content!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube