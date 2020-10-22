Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Hits 1400: Shubhangi Atre, Aasif Sheikh & Rohitashv Gour Talk About Show's Cult Status & Much More

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain enjoys tremendous popularity amongst masses. Within 5 years of run, the show has built its loyal fan base. It’s the efforts of director Shashank Bali, actors Aasif Sheikh, Saumya Tandon, Shubhangi Atre, Rohitashv Gour and others, who pulled such a brilliant show with ease. Special mention to the supporting actors and the writing department.

Advertisement

With the involvement of so many talented people and loyal fans, the show has hit the benchmark of 1400 episodes. Yes, you read that right. Yesterday, we saw celebration pictures all over social media, but now, the cast itself has opened up about achieving the milestone.

Advertisement

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Shubhangi Atre who plays Angoori in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, said, “It has been a fantastic journey for me. BGPH enjoys a cult status amongst the comedy shows and continues to be my personal favourite as well as the most-loved show on television. The character of Angoori Bhabi and her catchphrase ‘Sahi pakde hain’ has received so much appreciation and love from everyone, which is very encouraging for me as an artist. This journey of 1400 episodes would not have been possible without the undying support of the fans, our cast and crew of the show. Cheers to much more such successful and remarkable milestones.”

Speaking of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain completing 1400 episodes, Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti said, “I am thrilled that the show has been receiving tremendous appreciation and affection. This show has given me a wonderful opportunity to portray so many entertaining characters. Each of them is special and very close to my heart. I look forward to more such momentous moments.”

Rohitashv Gour said, “We are grateful to all our fans and the audience for this constant love and affection, and of course the entire cast and crew of BGPH. Looking forward to many such celebratory moments and continue to make India laugh with our fun plots and characters.”

For the unversed, the show kick-started in 2015 and since then, there’s no looking. We wish of many such milestones for the show.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: After Sidharth Shukla’s Girlfriend Revelation, Shehnaaz Gill & His Fans Did THIS On Twitter!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube