If there’s anything that Jethalal loves more than Gokuldham society itself is Babita Iyer and we would all agree to it. Dilip Joshi plays the character of Jethalal and in the upcoming episode, we will all see that Munmun Dutta’s Babita Ji has taken a heart-breaking decision and Joshi’s character is scared AF. Read on more about the new Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahsmah update.

Babita Ji has apparently decided to leave Gokuldham society and well, Jethalal is terrified of the same.

The reason behind this decision is that Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji’s husband played by Tanuj Mahashabde has decided to leave Gokuldham society and shift to his village. He couldn’t take the pressure of being locked inside the house for any longer and decided to discuss his future plan with his friends of Gokuldham society.

Iyer has decided to take up farming after shifting to the village and Babita Ji has kind of agreed with the husband’s decision of shifting to the village. Although, Jethalal is in a panic state after hearing Iyer’s plan and will be seen highlighting the disadvantages of living in a village in the upcoming episode. How can he ever let Babita Ji leave the society and just go? That’s not gonna happen and we are pretty sure about it.

Jethalal is trying to explain Iyer that farming is not that easy as it seems to be. Standing all day under the sun is surely not going to be easy for Iyer after he has lived in a city all his life. But Iyer has apparently answered all the questions raised by Jethalal and now it’ll be interesting to see what Jethalal has next in box to say and counter Iyer.

Meanwhile recently, actress Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal Hansraj Hathi spoke about the Navratri celebrations this year in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and said, “Like we did in Ganpati we followed all the rules, instructions and social distancing norms, we are going to do it the same way with Navratri too. In fact, the rules are the same for regular shoots as well, so whether it’s Navratri or not we follow all the rules. In the serial, it is going to be there, and like we do every year we will be doing it this year as well.”

We can’t wait to witness this terrifying decision by Iyer and Jethalal’s reaction to it. Share your thoughts on the same in the comments below.

