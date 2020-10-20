Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is an iconic show, so as its characters. No doubt, there was already a great content of legendary writer to be adapted, but the way it got presented, was simply amazing. Further, the actors added a cherry on the cake. Amongst such actors is our beloved, Dilip Joshi. Now, the entire segment of the audience knows him as Jethalal.

Advertisement

There’s hardly anyone who would have nailed the character of Jethalal, the way Dilip has. Right from his mannerisms to comic timing, every aspect of the character makes us laugh out loud. But do you know the fact that the veteran actor was hesitant to work for the show?

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! Dilip Joshi was hesitant to sign Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Not because he was doubtful of the show’s success, but he was committed to another Hindi show, Main Aisi Kyunn Hoon. The show went on air during 2007, a year ago of Taarak Mehta’s inception. Fortunately, the show ended its run within a year i.e. in 2008. And finally, Dilip got a chance to join the team of Asit Kumarr Modi.

Now, that makes us to quote a new Hindi saying, “Role Role Pe Likha Hai Nibhaane Waale Ka Naam.”

This entire story about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was revealed by Dilip Joshi himself while talking to ‘Singh And Insight’ YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, the show recently hit the mark of 3000 episodes. On the auspicious occasion, Dilip got a bit emotional and shared a post on social media.

Dilip Joshi quoted, “It all began with Taarak Bhai’s iconic characters from his ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’ stories in Chitralekha. This cartoon is of the Jethalal I grew up with. Thank you, Taarak Bhai. You are dearly missed. Your smile has kept us going. Lucky for me, I had Asit Bhai (producer Asit Kumarr Modi), a longtime friend, and a seasoned producer who I trusted immensely and had worked with before, offer me the choice of playing Jethalal, adapted by him for television! Thank you, Asit Bhai.”

He further expressed his emotions with a long post and shared memorable pictures with late writer Taarak Mehta and producer Asit Kumarr Modi.

Must Read: When Kajol Reacted To Daughter Nysa Eloping With Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube