When Kajol Reacted To Daughter Nysa Eloping With Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan!

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are currently at the top of the world. Their cult classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turns 25 today. As shared by YRF, the romantic flick is also the longest-running film in the history of Indian Cinema. But what if the tradition continued in real life with SRK and his on-screen Simran’s kids, Aryan and Nysa, running away with each other?

A major sequence of DDLJ remained when Kajol (Simran) wanted to elope with SRK (Raj). But it was her father (played by Amrish Puri) who was against it all. No one can forget that train sequence in the film, which has been tried to be recreated multiple times. But none has been beatable!

Albeit, it was Karan Johar who on his chat show, Koffee With Karan who asked this interesting question to the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge stars. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerjee had graced the hot couch. “10 years from now, if Aryan Khan elopes with Nysa, you would…?” questioned the host.

To this, even before Kajol could answer, Karan Johar interrupts saying “it’s sabotage!” Kajol eventually answers that she’d say, “Dilwale Dulhe Le Jayenge.” But the highlight remained when the Tanhaji actress looked at Shah Rukh Khan, but he looked a bit confused.

SRK joked, “I didn’t understand the joke. My problem is that I’m getting scared about what if she gets related to me.” He continued to pretend like being shocked and baffled. Rani Mukerji couldn’t control her laughter in the entire scenario.

Check out the hilarious video below:

Meanwhile, on the occasion of 25 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Shah Rukh Khan has changed his Twitter name to ‘Raj Malhotra.’

He also expressed his gratitude via Twitter as he wrote, “25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf.”

25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf pic.twitter.com/HHZyPR29f9 — Raj Malhotra (@iamsrk) October 20, 2020

Written and directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, DDLJ shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. DDLJ is also the winner of a record-breaking (at the time) 10 Filmfare Awards and the film literally changed the face of Bollywood globally.

