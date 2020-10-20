Pathan Update: One Good & One Bad News For Shah Rukh Khan Fans?

After the debacle of Zero, the loyal fan base of King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, is eagerly rooting for his next. Even though not officially declared, his next is YRF’s Pathan along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Now, for all those waiting for updates on the project, there’s news for you.

Interestingly, there are two pieces of news for all fans – one is good and the other is bad. As per an unwritten rule, we’ll start with some good stuff for fans. The good news is that King Khan is all set to kick start the work on the Siddharth Anand directorial by the end of November. The shoot will take place in Yash Raj Films studios of Andheri. Also, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will join the team after the New Year.

The report in Mid-Day further states that an official announcement of Pathan isn’t taking place on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Yes, and that’s a bad news! Fans will have to wait a bit more to hear it from the horse’s mouth.

A trade source quotes, “The first schedule will be a two-month affair that will focus solely on Shah Rukh Khan’s portions, after which the unit will take a New Year’s break. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, who plays the antagonist, will join the second stint that is slated for January 2021. Like Siddharth’s previous outing War [2019], Pathan will be a slick and stylish revenge drama. Since the film marks Shah Rukh and John’s first on-screen union, Adi and Siddharth have etched out dramatic scenes featuring them. They have roped in action director Parvez Shaikh, who has worked on War, Brahmastra and Bell Bottom, to design high-octane fight sequences between the duo.”

Just like Siddharth Anand’s recent movies, War and Bang Bang, this one too will be sleek and stylish in approach.

“Shah Rukh will sport a stylish look with outfits curated by stylist Shaleena Nathani. Like Raees [2017] where he was seen wearing spectacles, this film will have him flaunting customised sunglasses,” a source added further.

Well, no matter whenever the announcement comes in, we just want our King Khan to return on the big screens!

