Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh To Get Married On THIS Date In A Private Ceremony In Delhi?

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have been making a lot of headlines lately. From making their relationship Instagram official to announcing their new song ‘Nehu Da Vyah’, the couple has been grabbing of their fans attention every now and then.

Reportedly, Neha and Rohanpreet are all set to get married in a private ceremony in Delhi in the presence of their close friends and family.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet will have their marriage registration ceremony on October 22, 2020, followed by a wedding ceremony in which the couple will be tying knot on October 24, 2020. According to a source close to SpotboyE, the wedding preparations are in full swing.

“The marriage preparations are in full swing and the duo will tie the knot on October 24 in a grand ceremony in Delhi. The invitations have already been sent out to their closed ones for attending the ceremony. However, the couple will have a registered marriage on October 22 only in presence of their family members,” revealed the source.

Neha and Rohanpreet’s first song collaboration is releasing ahead of their wedding ceremony i.e. on October 21, 2020. Ever since the news of their relationship broke and they both confirmed it on their official Instagram pages, they have been sharing mushy pictures with each other every now and then.

A while ago, the Saki Saki singer’s fans were a little upset with her and think that Neha is using this gimmick to promote her upcoming song with Rohanpreet. The song is based on the concept of having a marriage amid the lockdown. How very helpful, isn’t it? We can all take notes from the new lovebirds!

A while ago, Neha Kakkar shared a lovely picture with Rohanpreet Singh and captioned it, “ab we met! ♥️🙈 @rohanpreetsingh 🥰 #LoveAtFirstSight 🙌🏼”

Replying to Neha’s post on Instagram, Rohanpreet left a mushy comment that read, “Tujhe Dekh kr hai Jeena 🤴👸😍🤩😇😇❤️❤️😘😘 i love youuuuuuuu mera Putt @nehakakkar ❤️❤️”

We are all really excited for Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s ‘Vyah’ and share your thoughts on the same in the comments below. For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

