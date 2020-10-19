Mirzapur 2 Actress Sheeba Chaddha On Neena Gupta Asking For Work On Social Media: “It Didn’t Strike Me Ever” – EXCLUSIVE

Mirzapur 2 is about to hit Amazon Prime in less than a week and fans can’t keep calm. Starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi amongst others, season 1 has been a major success. The cast members are currently promoting the upcoming series with full force. The latest one on the list is Sheeba Chaddha.

Advertisement

Sheeba plays the role of Ali Fazal aka Guddu’s mother in Mirzapur. She is paired alongside Rajesh Tailang. A few years back, we saw Badhaai Ho co-star Neena Gupta asking for work via her social media platforms.

Advertisement

Neena Gupta had shared that there has been a lack of diversity as well as the work. One of the major reasons behind it was her age, and being typecast for motherly roles. We asked Sheeba Chaddha if she went through anything similar as her contemporary.

To this, Sheeba Chaddha replied, “I have never been an ambitious actor ever, it’s a fact. I don’t have a road map in my mind that I have a specific destination to reach. I have literally lived in the way my career unfolded naturally. I never made an extra effort to create something. Whatever would come, I would just choose from that. And by the grace of god, stuff was coming.”

The Mirzapur 2 actress continued, “A lot of times I have also worked on projects I did not like. I’m sure actors do that because there’s a phase where even if you don’t like the work, you have to run the house and earn money – that’s critical. I’ve done a lot of work that I haven’t enjoyed and also worked on stuff that I have thoroughly enjoyed. That is satisfying on many many parts.”

Concluding her statement, Sheeba Chaddha said that she never even thought about having to do something like what Neena Gupta did. “I feel I have been blessed that I did not have to put out stuff like that. Mereko toh kabhi strike bhi nahi kia, to be honest. Also, because I haven’t been on social media. But it would be great to not get boxted, in characters. There’s a possibility of layers in characters, so can we also start looking at characters that are not polarized? I wish there are even more nuances that surprise us. I wish more and more writings like that to happen,” said the 48-year-old actress.

In 2017, Neena Gupta had openly shared an Instagram post asking for work. “live in mubai and working am a good actor looking fr good parts to play,” the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress had captioned. Ever since, she has been flooded with meaty roles and there was no stopping!

Must Read: Nia Sharma BREAKS Silence On Being Trolled Over P*nis Cake & Clearly, She’s The Real Queen!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube