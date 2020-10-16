Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh Are ALREADY Engaged? That Huge Rock Suggests So!

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have been making headlines ever since they made their relationship official on social media. The two lovebirds have been sharing pictures of each other and what’s grabbing the eyeballs is the huge rock on her ring finger.

Neha just shared a ‘Perfect’ picture together with Rohanpreet on her Inst and captioned it, “ab we met! ♥️🙈 @rohanpreetsingh 🥰 #LoveAtFirstSight 🙌🏼 #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet”

Aww, look at these two lovebirds!

Neha Kakkar, last Friday morning, took to Instagram and uploaded a beautiful picture with bae Rohanpreet Singh. In the caption, the Saki Saki singer wrote, “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet.” Have a look at the post here.

Rohanpreet too uploaded a similar picture with a caption, “Meet My Zindagi! @nehakakkar #NehuPreet.”

As soon as the couple made their relationship official, fans started congratulating them. One fan wrote, “U both Soo cute.” Another one expressed, “Wao finally nehu got someone congratulations to one of my best person nehu.” Another fan commented, “Oye suno meri baat ham sab fans ne bhot khushiyan de hai hamari nehu ko ab apse bhi yahi ummid rakhte Hain ki aap hamari nehu ko Khush rakhoge. Btw congratulations both of you.” “God bless you..Nehearts Ki jaaan Nehu mein basti hai please Dhyaan rakhna #nehuhappyneheartshappy,” reads the fourth comment.

Neha and Rohan are also coming up with a song called ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ and this created confusion between her fans and friends from the industry. Vishal Dadlani commented on Neha’s song post and wrote, “Arre! Now I’m confused again! @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh Is this a wedding or a new song/film? Saaf saaf bataao, guys!! Kapde silvaane hain, ya download/stream/like/share karna hai!? 🤣🤣🤣”

Badshah also commented on the post and wrote, “Yaar badi confusion hai”.

Although, Neha clarified the air and revealed that they are very much together.

Before Rohanpreet Singh, Saki Saki singer was dating actor Himansh Kohli. And when Yaariyan actor got to know about it, he said, “Well if Neha is indeed getting married, I am happy for her. She’s moving on in her life, she has somebody and it’s great to see that.”

What do y’all think about Neha Kakkar’s huge diamond rock on her finger? Is she engaged to Rohanpreet Singh already? Tell us your views on the same in the comments below.

