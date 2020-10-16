Happy Birthday Dream Girl! When Hema Malini Spoke On Her Marriage With Dharmendra: “I Wanted To Make Sure That The Marriage Hurt Nobody”

When we talk about veteran Indian couples, there’s one couple which is totally adorable and has our hearts. It’s none other than Hema Malini and Dharmendra. The Dream Girl actress is celebrating her 72nd birthday today and we have a lovely scoop to share with y’all on the occasion.

There’s not a single interview of Hema Ji where she hasn’t spoken about actor and husband Dharmendra Ji.

We all know Dharmendra Ji was married before meeting Hema Malini but their love story is one of a kind. The moment the Dream Girl actress saw him for the first time, she knew that he was the one for her.

“The minute I saw Dharam Ji, I knew he was the man for me. I wanted to spend my life with him. I also wanted to make sure that the marriage hurt nobody. His first wife and children have never felt my intrusion in their lives. I married him, but I never took him away from his first family,” Hema Malini said during an interview with Deccan Chronicle.

That’s so lovely, isn’t it?

Hema Malini Ji wasn’t just talented but also one of the most beautiful actresses of her time. When asked about her beauty, the Dream Girl actress said, “What beauty? What secrets? I’ve never thought of myself as beautiful. It’s others who keep reminding me that I am beautiful; then I think about it. Am I really beautiful? I think the secret of staying beautiful is to not think about it.”

Hema Ji and Dharam Ji share two children together named Isha Deol and Ahana Deol. wishing the mother on her birthday, Dhoom actress and daughter shared a lovely post on Instagram that read, “Happy birthday mamma . God bless you 🧿♥️ stay happy & healthy. Love u my super woman , my tinkerbell … my beautiful mother !@dreamgirlhemamalini 🤗💕💓♥️🎈🧸”

Ahana also wished her mother Hema Malini on Instagram and shared a lovely picture with a caption that read, “Happy birthday to the most special person in my life.My mama bear 🤍You are deeply loved. Have a wonderful day.”

We wish Hema Malini a fabulous birthday and good health always!

