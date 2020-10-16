Mallika Sherawat is making sure to make her presence felt. The Murder actress recently spoke up on the Hathras gang rape case and also addressed trolls claiming her movies promote s*xual violence. Amidst it all, the actress has now made some startling revelations regarding her career.

Advertisement

The actress in a recent interview has revealed that she is way different than her on-screen characters. She claims that she has created this boundary since Day 1. And this has exactly made her face a loss of multiple projects.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Times Of India, Mallika Sherawat began, “I lost 20-30 movies because I didn’t give in to things that I didn’t believe in. What I do as a character on screen is different from who I am in real life. I had to make the demarcation very clear from the beginning, and that cost me those movies. But I am happy that I could still get work on my terms and get a string of great opportunities.”

Mallika Sherawat also spoke about how she was treated like a ‘lesser’ person despite coming from an educated background. “I grew up in a well-to-do, educated family, but I was treated like the lesser kid. Equal opportunity is so important. I had to go through the grind and work hard to get work, and today, it’s my profession that has given me everything that I have. We, as people, have to make that effort to ensure that no girl is ever seen as a liability in any family,” she added.

Meanwhile, recently, Mallika schooled a troll who was shaming her over the actress’ tweet on the Hathras Gangrape case.

Sherawat addressing the incident had tweeted, “Unless India reforms it’s the medieval mindset towards women nothing will change #HathrasHorror #NirbhayaCase.”

To this, a user replied, “But the kind of roles you have played in Bollywood movie contradict your statement. Don’t you thing the kind of message you deliver through your movies also play an important role. Improvement should start from the person who is making the statement first.”

Mallika Sherawat did not hold back and slammed the troll. She replied, “So the movies I act in are an invitation for rape!!! It’s mentality like yours that make Indian society regressive for women! If you hv a problem wt my movies then Don’t see them #nocountryforwomen.”

Must Read: When Irrfan Khan Showed Off His Photography Skills, Son Babil Says “Love The Way You Shake My Soul Still”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube