Mallika Sherawat Questions Troll Blaming Her Movies For Instigating R*pe: “So My Movies Are An Invitation..."

Mallika Sherawat is one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood industry. Well, indeed she is one of the boldest too. She has fallen into many controversies before, but the actress very well knows how to face them like a boss. Now she is yet again grabbing all eyeballs for slamming trollers.

Advertisement

Mallika is one of the few actors from the Bollywood industry who has raised her voice against the recent Hathras r*pe case. This barbaric act saw a teenage Dalit girl being brutally r*ped and m*rdered. Continue reading to know why did Mallika get trolled?

After this inhuman incident, Mallika Sherawat took to her micro-blogging site and reacted on it saying, “Unless india reforms it’s the medieval mindset towards women nothing will change #HathrasHorror #NirbhayaCase.” Check out the tweet below:

Unless india reforms it’s medieval mindset towards women nothing will change #HathrasHorror #NirbhayaCase — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) September 30, 2020 Advertisement

Mallika had posted a series of tweets regarding the Hathras r*pe case. Another tweet of the actress read, “Sad, sad day, saddened & heartbroken.”

Another tweet of Mallika Sherawat read, “To deny an already broken & grieving family their daughters last rites is barbaric.”

To deny an already broken & grieving family their daughters last rites is barbaric #hatrashorror #Hatras — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) September 30, 2020

Well after these series of tweets a troll had commented on her tweet saying the kind of films she did encourages violence against women. “But the kind of roles you have played in Bollywood movie contradict your statement. Don’t you thing the kind of message you deliver through your movies also play an important role. Improvement should start from the person who is making the statement first,” the twitter user had written. Check out his tweet below:

But the kind of roles you have played in Bollywood movie contradict your statement. Don’t you thing the kind of message you deliver through your movies also play an important role.

Improvement should start from the person who is making the statement first. — Karan Kumar (@karan007kay) October 7, 2020

Mallika Sherawat did not waste time in blasting the troll saying, “So the movies I act in are an invitation for r*pe!!! It’s mentality like yours that make Indian society regressive for women! If you hv a problem wt my movies then Don’t see them #nocountryforwomen.” Check out her reply to the troll below:

Unless india reforms it’s medieval mindset towards women nothing will change #HathrasHorror #NirbhayaCase — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) September 30, 2020

Well, what do you think about Mallika’s befitting reply to the troller? Do you think she is right? Post your thoughts in the comments section below. Also, stick to Koimoi for more such updates.

Must Read: Rhea Chakraborty’s Mother: “Thought The Only Way To End It Was By Ending My Life”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube