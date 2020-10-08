Laxmmi Bomb: The Trailer Of Akshay Kumar Starrer Is FINALLY Coming Out On This Date

Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film Laxmmi Bomb is hardly a month away from its release now. The film has been announced as a direct OTT release and will start streaming exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar from November 9. But before that fans have been dying to watch its trailer.

The makers of Laxmmi Bomb have revealed some exciting posters of the film so far, but can anything beat a full-fledged trailer? No! Well, all of you can have a sigh of relief now as the much-anticipated trailer of the upcoming horror comedy will be out tomorrow i.e. Oct 9.

The trailer release date of Laxmmi Bomb has been announced today by the makers of the film with an exciting short video. The video shows a bomb which is all set to burst. The intriguing background score which the video has takes the excitement on another level.

Have a look:

Akshay Kumar himself shared the video on Twitter. He captioned the video as, “Hassoge, darroge aur apne ghar valo ke sath milkar kal sab se bada dhamaka dekhoge! Watch #LaxmmiBomb Trailer coming out tomorrow!”

Meanwhile, the fans of Akshay Kumar in countries like Australia, New Zealand and UAE will be able to cherish Laxmmi Bomb in cinemas.

It was recently revealed that the film will be a digital+cinema release. While it will avoid theatrical release in India, countries like Australia, New Zealand and UAE will see it hitting the cinemas. The above-mentioned countries are in a much better state now compared to India and hence the film will release theatrically there. Well, this may not be the best-case scenario but still better than the bad. Isn’t it?

Along with India, Laxmmi Bomb will also release digitally in the USA, UK and Canada. The fans will be able to stream the film on Disney Plus Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in Australia, New Zealand and UAE.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. Along with Akshay Kumar, the film stars Kiara Advani in lead and is slated to release on November 9.

