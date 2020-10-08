Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Neha Mehta REVEALS Shocking Details About Her Exit From The Show

Neha Mehta, who played a pivotal role of Anjali Mehta for 12 years on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, bid farewell to her character and the show recently. Her exit gave rise to many questions and doubts about the way she left. This indeed wasn’t a planned move, but still, fans wanted to know why did she suddenly leave the show.

There have been many interactions with the makers as well as Neha herself post her exit. But the latest one throws maximum light on what could’ve gone wrong. It seems Neha wanted to change the ‘decorum and conduct’ on the sets.

In her latest conversation with TOI, Neha talked about considering her return to the show, “Yes, that happened. I wanted to consider my return. But I want certain decorum and conduct to change on the set. Majority and pressure work in today’s times, but then, I shouldn’t be looking into that and spoil my mind.”

The former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star also added, “Sometimes, and on some matters, silence is the best answer. I am not here to say that I was a victim of competition, jealousy, power games and a pinch of ego that makes people blind. If I do, I would be playing into their hands. Nobody will admit that he/she is wrong.”

She said, “Even I respect Asit Modi a lot… I have same regards for all the producers whose shows I have done till date. I said ‘Sir, this is it. If this is the thing that we want to negotiate and talk, it is fine’. And what then if you are told that you have to handle certain ego issues but if you want to go, you should still go because I have someone else whom I can hire, who is a better prospect for me as I have to pay him lesser? It could happen to anybody. So I am gracefully moving on.”

In his discussion with DNA, producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumarr Modi had said, “Everything is done now, the replacement has been made. The artist who has been brought in does a good work. It is not possible to remove someone once casted.”

