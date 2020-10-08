It’s a new day and we’re back with a piece related to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In today’s edition, we’ll be talking in more detail about Tanmay Vekaria, who plays Bagha in the show.

As Bagha, Natu Kaka’s (Ghanshyam Nayak) nephew and employee of Gada Electronics, Tanmay has fetched unprecedented fame. From a catchphrase “Jaise jiski soch” to a weirdly funny posture, every aspect of the character has become popular with the audience. Over the years, Bagha has become an irreplaceable part of the show.

Those who aren’t following Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from the start, wouldn’t be aware of the fact that Tanmay Vekaria has played as many as four different characters apart from Bagha. Surprised, aren’t you?

Well, let us reveal it for you in detail. While Bagha is a full-time character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tanmay Vekaria has made four special appearances too. He has played a teacher in Tapu’s school strike storyline and Rickshaw puller in Dr Hathi’s entry storyline. He was also seen as maid Rukmini’s husband. Also, he has played a taxi driver in Sunderlal’s entry storyline.

Interesting, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, speaking of the show, producer Asit Kumarr Modi recently reacted to Neha Mehta’s claims of ignoring her problems. It all began when the actress revealed that she tried to return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She played the role of Anjali for almost 12 years and quit due to differences with the makers.

Asit Modi was indulged in an exclusive talk with Koimoi.

Asit confirmed to us that Neha Mehta indeed tried to get back. However, the casting of Sunayana Fozdar had already been done. So there was no possibility to undo that.

Talking about the entire row, Asit Kumarr Modi said, “I don’t believe in spreading negativity but just positivity. I have to create this show on a daily basis, make people laugh, spread good words. Whatever happened has happened. I don’t look back and bother so much. My constant efforts is to make my team happy and that’s about it.”

