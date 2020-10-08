Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia THREATENS To Slap Rahul Vaidya, What Went Wrong?

Bigg Boss 14 has not even completed a week but the controversies have already begun. It is what the show is best known for, but this time, the contestants seem over-enthusiastic. It may also be a result of the 14-week opportunity to secure a place for the rejected contestants. But must say, the plan made by the makers have been a smart one.

The recent ones to loggerheads are Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya. The two had been bonding quite well since the start of the season. In fact, if one remembers, the singer was asked to garner a kiss from any of the female contestants in the house on the first day by seniors – Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. While Nikki Tamboli refused, Pavitra was the one who came to his rescue.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya will be seen spilling poison against each other. It begins with the Baal Veer actress complaining about a toilet paper been thrown in the bathroom. Upon this, Rahul begins yelling and telling the actress that she isn’t the ‘daada’ (boss) of the house.

The ugly spat triggers to a point where Rahul Vaidya begins criticizing Pavitra Punia’s cooking skills. The beauty has been boasting about her food-making skills in the Bigg Boss 14 house. This, as expected, hurt her.

As Rahul continued to speak to Pavitra in a disrespectful manner, the latter threatens to slap him. Wait, that isn’t the end. The Simple Dress singer then provokes her and asks to slap him. Punia then decides to leave the place and goes to the smoking room. She rants about how the ones disrespecting food shouldn’t be fed at all. They should be instead made to starve with hunger.

Albeit, only time will tell whether Bigg Boss 14 witnesses the two reconciling or if this starts a new war in the house.

On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla did not compromise and decided to not let go of his immunity in order to save wife Rubina Dilaik.

This season is getting more interesting each day. We can’t wait to see what happens next!

