Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia & Jasmin Bhasin Get Furious On Nikki Tamboli, Threaten To Kick Her

Not even a week into the Bigg Boss 14 house and the contestants are already showing off their true colours. After, we saw seniors Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla getting into a heated argument during the first nomination task of the season; today we are going to witness a catfight with claws and all it seems.

In tonight’s episode, we are going to be treated to a mix of romance, drama, fun and action. In the upcoming episode, the girls in the house are offered the change to win immunity by impressing Sidharth. But all hell will be breaking loose.

Bigg Boss took to their official twitter handle and posted a promo for tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14. They tweeted, “Kya immunity ke task mein saam daam dand bhed, sab hoga jaayaz? Dekhiye #BB14 tonight at 10:30 PM only on #Colors. Catch #BiggBoss before TV on @VootSelect. #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 @BeingSalmanKhan”

A fan page, too, shared a video of the what’s in store for today from yesterday’s episode.

As per the snippets of the show, the girls – Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik and Sara Gurpal will do everything to impress Sidharth. From doing a lap dance for him to serving him food, they are all in. But, this need to win ends up with a fight between Pavitra, Jasmin and Nikki.

As per the video shared, when Nikki is seen carrying a tray filled with glasses towards Sidharth Shukla, male contestant Shehzad Deol knocks the drinks down. In retaliation, Nikki does the same thing when Pavitra has a similar tray leaving her pissed.

While the glasses topple down, a furious Pavitra throws the tray at Nikki. Post that, she ruins Jasmin’s task as Nikki did hers. When confronted (rather angrily) by Jasmin, Pavitra says it has all happened because of Nikki. This irritates Jasmin, and she threatens to kick Nikki if she comes near her. Both Jamsim and Pavitra then engage in a war of words with Nikki.

Well, it looks like tonight’s romantic episode of Bigg Boss 14 is going to turn ugly by the time it ends. How do you like this season of the reality show? Let us know in the comments.

