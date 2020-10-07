Sushant Singh Rajput News: Rhea Chakraborty’s Bail Bars Her From Travelling Abroad Along With More 4 Conditions

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is finally out on bail. The actress was arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case after the NCB began probing the drugs angle attached to it. She was imprisoned on September 8 and now after multiple attempts is finally out after 28 days. But as per reports, the bail has conditions.

Advertisement

The conditions attached to Rhea’s bail include a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Other constraints on the bail consist of Rhea Chakraborty having to submit her passport to the investigating officer, not leaving the country, appearing before the Mumbai Police for ten days as well as having to inform the investigating officer in case she has to cross city limits.

Advertisement

As per a tweet by ANI, the Court says, “Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission & inform investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai.”

As per an article in Hindustan Times, Rhea Chakraborty is also restrained from leaving the jurisdiction of the special NDPS court in Mumbai without submitting an itinerary to the special Court. She will also have to report to the NCB office on the first Monday of every month for the next six months.

This report further states that after Rhea’s bail was finalized, additional solicitor general Anil Singh sought a stay on the order for at least one week. He said, “This matter involves a number of questions of law and therefore we want to test this order (before the Supreme Court).”

Justice Sarang V Kotwal, who granted the bail, refused to stay the order. He said, “What do you want to test. I have held that all offences under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act are non-bailable.”

Besides Rhea Chakraborty, Justice Kotwal also granted bail to two ex-staff members of Sushant Singh Rajput. These include his house manager Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant. Both have been ordered to pay personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each and one or two sureties in the same amount. They were also ordered to surrender their passports and not to leave the jurisdiction of the special NDPS court in Mumbai. Rhea’s brother, Showik, continues to remain behind in jail as his bail plea was rejected.

Must Read: “Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family & Their Lawyers Are Interfering & Tampering With Investigations,” Says Rhea Chakraborty’s Lawyer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube