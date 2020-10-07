The social media has been playing an important role in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Soon after the tragic demise of the actor, the movement for fair investigation was raised using #JusticeForSushant. The questions were raised on the Mumbai Police’s credibility and many doubted of evidence tampering. Addressing the same, several netizens trolled the respective police department and Maharashtra state government.

On the same issue, we yesterday learnt that an FIR has been filed against fake social media accounts for ill-faming Mumbai Police and state government. Now, the latest to come in, is that as many as 80,000 social media accounts have been identified as fake. Such accounts are often referred to as bots.

Not only Mumbai Police has busted the reality of these accounts but reportedly, they have been operated from different parts of the world. Some of the countries include Italy, Japan, Poland, Slovenia, Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand, Romania and France.

As per Mumbai Police Commissioner, these fake accounts were used to run a campaign against them and state government.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Special Court has extended the judicial custody of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik till October 20 in a drug-related case that came up while investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, as per officials.

The siblings, Rhea and Showik were presented before the Special NDPS Court as their judicial custody of 14 days ended.

Rhea and Showik had applied for bail in the Bombay High Court, on which the final arguments were heard by Justice S.V. Kotwal on September 29, who had reserved the final order on it. Rhea was arrested on September 9 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which is probing the drugs angle in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant, who was Rhea’s live-in partner.

Besides her, 19 others including her brother Showik Chakraborty, drug peddlers, suppliers and persons linked with the film industry have also been arrested so far, and several top actresses have been questioned.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 in his Bandra flat.

