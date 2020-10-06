Kangana Ranaut has been hogging a lot of headlines for the past few months. Whether it was about Sushant Singh Rajput case of Bollywood drug angle probe, the actress made sure to express her views. During the same time, she slammed Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone and several Bollywood celebs for various reasons. Recently, veteran actress Shabana Azmi opened up on the Panga actress and everything that’s happening in Bollywood.

Shabana Azmi had reacted to Kangana’s outrageous statements when it comes to Bollywood, feminism and nationalism. The veteran actress said that KR fears that if she doesn’t make such statements, she will no longer stay in the news. It looks like Azmi’s statement didn’t go well with Rangoli Chandel.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has slammed Shabana. She shared a post on her Instagram story. The post reads, “Here comes the suicide gang!!! Dear Shabana ji I have few questions for you and your husband. Why don’t you both also stick to your respective acting and poetry? Why do you guys actively participate in anti India politics? To remain in headlines? Or yo feel for certain issues?”

“If your Anti India agendas are genuine then why can’t her pro India agendas be genuine as well? Why different rules for her and for you?”, wrote Kangana Ranaut‘s sister.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Kangana has not reacted to Shabana Azmi’s statements about her yet. The actress has resumed the shooting of her film Thailavi. It is a biopic based on late Tamil Nadu CM, Jayalalithaa.

A few hours ago, Kangana Ranaut shared a pic from her shooting locations of chulha rotis. The actress wrote, “In the midst of filming Thalaivi just received a delightful picture of mother making season’s first makki ki roti, she has a separate little chulha for authentic smokey taste of chulha rotis from home grown makki ❤️”.

What do you have to say about Rangoli Chandel’s post? Do you agree with what she has written? Whose side are you on – Kangana and Rangoli or Shabana Azmi? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

