Did You Know? In Raman Raghav 2.0, Vicky Kaushal Snorts Glucon-D As Cocaine - [Fact-O-Meter]

Anurag Kashyap is a genius filmmaker and there’s no second thought on it. Not just content but the filmmaker is also known for being street smart. He knows how to pull off a particular scene in a controlled budget. In today’s piece, we’ll be talking about one such instance during the making of Raman Raghav 2.0 featuring Vicky Kaushal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Released in 2016, the film has too much of darkness to be handled for a normal audience. Loosely based on the life of serial killer Raman Raghav, the film is inhumane and has shades of good and evil. While Nawazuddin plays psycho Ramanna, Vicky is seen as a drug addict Assistant Commissioner of Police, Raghavan.

In Raman Raghav 2.0, Vicky Kaushal is often seen snorting cocaine and the visuals are disturbing for some. But the making of the scenes was way more interesting than you could have imagined. As per IMDb trivia, the powder which is shown as cocaine in the film was actually made by mixing Glucon-D (glucose powder) and Corn starch.

Meanwhile, speaking of Raman Raghav 2.0, Anurag Kashyap had shared to PTI that its making has liberated him.

He had said, “I knew I was not making a biopic so, I was not limited by facts. Another advantage that I had was that not much is known about this guy. I know a lot more than other people because I worked on Sriram Raghavan’s documentary. “Vasan Bala (scriptwriter) had access to a lot of research material. We had the script for the biopic for the longest time. After Bombay Velvet, we realised that we can’t make a biopic. So, I decided to make Raman Raghav 2.0 and it liberated me and allowed me to play more with my story.”

“If I am making Raman Raghav 2.0 in Rs 3.5 crore, I know how to make it look like it was made in Rs 13 crore,” he had added.

He had even revealed that Nawazuddin suffered a lot mentally while playing Ramanna. “Nawaz fell ill, he was hospitalised. I remember the last day of shooting. The moment the last shot was over, Nawaz and Vicky did a high-five. They were so happy that it was over,” as quoted by Anurag.

