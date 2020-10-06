Tiger Shroff Is Getting More Singing Offers Post Unbelievable’s Success

Tiger Shroff has left everyone awestruck with his remarkable singing in his debut song ‘Unbelievable’. Produced by Gaurav Wadhwa and Big Bang Music, the song has been topping charts and is the current favourite amongst the fans.

Owing to its growing popularity and incredible voice of Tiger, we hear that other music labels have started approaching Tiger to work on another song with them. In fact the filmmakers with whom he is working with are also toying with the idea to include a song by Tiger in their films.

A source close to the industry shared, “Tiger’s song was a pleasant surprise not just for his fans but also for people in the industry. There is an increased demand for him to not just act but sing as well. As of now, it is just talks but nothing has been finalised.”

There will be something inherently gleeful about seeing Tiger Shroff on the big screen impressing us with his vocal chops – adding new shades to his long-developed personality. We are sure the magic of his voice and his performance will definitely create something spectacular, but we will have to wait and watch on this development.

‘Unbelievable’ recently was trending at the 6th number on the billboard global charts, which is a big deal. The actor definitely wears hats of many talents and each of his talent has left us impressed.

On the work front, Tiger is all set to take his action avatar a notch higher as he prepares for Heropanti 2.

