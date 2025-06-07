Once upon a time, everyone predicted Tiger Shroff as the next big Bollywood superstar, but unfortunately, he failed to fulfill mammoth expectations. Yes, one can criticise him for his acting chops, but he managed to build his loyal fan base with smart script choices. He still has a strong base among the masses, and everyone hopes that Baaghi 4 unleashes his true box office potential. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Tiger Shroff is already an action star

Let’s be honest: not every Bollywood superstar is a good actor. There are some X factors that make a particular actor a superstar. Besides acting, screen presence also matters, and the off-screen persona is also very important. Off the screen, Tiger is known for his humble attitude and is loved unanimously for his behavior. On the screen, he is unbeatable in big action movies, and films like Baaghi 2 and War have already established him as an action star.

Which was Tiger’s last successful film at the Indian box office?

In his entire career, Tiger Shroff has delivered big successes at the Indian box office, but in the last few years, he has struggled to get it right. In fact, his last successful film was War, which was released in 2019. Also starring Hrithik Roshan, the film is still his biggest opener with a day 1 collection of 53.35 crores and the highest-grossing film with a net collection of 319 crores.

Poor form in the post-COVID era

After delivering a mammoth grosser like War, everyone felt that Tiger Shroff would reach new heights, but he failed. His Baaghi 3 was a losing affair, and the post-COVID era has been a nightmare for him. All of his films as the main lead, Heropanti 2, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, tanked at the Indian box office.

Tiger Shroff’s post-COVID theatrical releases and their verdicts at the Indian box office:

Heropanti 2 – Flop

Ganapath – Flop

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – Flop

Since the actor didn’t deliver a single success, his post-COVID success ratio is 0%, which is really disappointing.

Baaghi 4 might turn the tables for the actor

While his previous failures had action, they failed to provide engaging content to the audience. Now, all eyes are set on his Baaghi 4. The biggest advantage the film has is the brand value of the franchise. Other than that, it has already generated positive buzz due to the first look posters of Tiger and Sanjay Dutt.

Baaghi 4 gives the vibes of a perfect commercial potboiler, which Tiger Shroff is known for. With decent content and good music, it can smash big numbers at the Indian box office, thus giving him a much-needed comeback.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: HIT 3 Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection): Concludes Its Run As Nani’s No.1 Grosser, Enjoys 16% Domestic Returns!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News