Box Office numbers turned disappointing for Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor as the film somehow managed to cross the 1 crore mark on the opening day! Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the financial political thriller, despite featuring stellar performances, could not bring enough audience to the theater on the opening day!

For the unversed, the film is inspired by true events where Manoj Bajpayee steps into the shoes of an RBI Governor navigating the intense 1991 economic crisis. However, the film has met with a cold reception on its opening day, failing to hit the double digits.

Governor Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, June 12, Friday, the Governor earned 1.1 crore at the box office. It was restricted to just 1,427 shows in India, and with the lack of aggressive commercial pull, it struggled to fill seats, registering a low day-one occupancy of 15%.

The financial thriller is one of the lowest openings for a Bollywood film in 2026. Facing direct competition from Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and the horror sequel Haunted 3D, Manoj Bajpayee’s film surrendered.

With a 1.1 crore opening day, Governor is left with a mountain to climb over the weekend. Since the film deals with complex macroeconomic concepts like airlifting gold reserves, its core target audience is strictly limited to premium multiplexes in tier-1 metro cities. For the film to survive the weekday grind, it doesn’t just need standard growth – it requires a miraculous, 100% upward trend on Saturday and Sunday driven by an exceptional word-of-mouth.

Rated 7.5 on IMDb and helmed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the official synopsis of the film says, “Follows A Ramanan, appointed as RBI Governor during India’s 1990s economic crisis, who must rescue the nation from complete economic breakdown while the entire system works against him.”

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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