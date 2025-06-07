Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is set to beat the entire run of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One at the box office in China. The film is experiencing a strong walk-up business in China and is on track to cross the $50 million milestone in China since October 2024. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Tom Cruise’s film is enjoying all the love in China and is also experiencing a steady run worldwide. The film features the ensemble cast reprising their roles from the previous Dead Reckoning movie, which is a sequel to the 2023 flick. The film might get some competition from Ballerina, which is also in the action genre but lacks Tom’s star power. More on this can be said in the following weeks.

How much has Mission: Impossible 8 earned at the Chinese box office in 8 days?

In China, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released last Friday and at #1. Tom Cruise’s magnum opus stayed at the #1 rank the whole week. Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s X post [formerly Twitter], Mission Impossible: 8 collected a strong $2.2 million on its second Friday at the box office in China with a decline of -58.5% from last Friday, when it was released in the theaters.

According to the report, it had a strong walk-up business, with 86.4% of tickets being bought during the day on the second Friday. Only 13.6% were booked during pre-sales. Therefore, Mission: Impossible 8 has hit the $39.5 million mark in just eight days in China.

Set to beat Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Mission: Impossible 7, aka Dead Reckoning, collected an estimated $48.7 million in China in its lifetime. The 2025 release is less than $10 million away from surpassing that collection, and it is expected to happen during its second weekend at the Chinese box office.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise one last time as Ethan Hunt, is also on track to become the first Hollywood movie to cross the $50 million mark since Venom: The Last Dance in October last year.

2nd-weekend projection at the Chinese box office

Mission: Impossible 8 collected $700K in pre-sales for today, its second Saturday in the country. It is playing over 90K screenings. Tom Cruise’s film is expected to earn between $9 million and $13 million in its 2nd three-day weekend. Hence, The Final Reckoning will beat Dead Reckoning and might even cross the $50 million mark. MI 8 was released in China on May 30.

Worldwide box office collection

In North America, Mission: Impossible 8 recently surpassed the domestic haul of Mission: Impossible III as the seventh highest-grossing installment in the MI franchise. The Final Reckoning has hit the $134.2 million cume domestically. Internationally, it stands at the $257.6 million cume, taking the global total to the $391.8 million mark. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

Total Domestic Gross – $134.2 million

Total Overseas Gross – $257.6 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $391.8 million

