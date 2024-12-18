If you’ve watched Sony’s Venom: Last Dance, whether in theaters or through paid video-on-demand services, you might recall an intriguing sequence at the start of the movie. Early on, there’s a bar scene where Eddie Brock finds himself back in his original reality after a trip to Earth-616. While his sudden return isn’t explained in detail, for reasons left unclear in the film, Eddie travels through a portal, only to reappear in his own reality shortly afterward. However, what many viewers may not realize is that there was originally supposed to be additional screen time dedicated to the portal journey before his reappearance. This missing segment would have explained Eddie’s portal journey and its significance, but it was ultimately omitted.

The visuals that were meant to depict Eddie’s second portal journey have now surfaced online. In this newly revealed footage, Eddie and Venom are seen drifting between universes. During this sequence, Eddie struggles to breathe, forcing Venom to transform in an attempt to save him. However, this transformation inadvertently reveals the Codex to the Xenophage, alerting Knull that the Codex is with Venom and Eddie.

Why was this scene cut from the movie?

Why was this scene cut from the movie? Well, here’s one theory: the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe should share a common explanation for the mysterious Place Between Universes. Marvel may have bigger plans for this concept in the future, and didn’t want to limit its potential. Since Venom is tied to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which in turn connects to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, everything is intricately linked. Perhaps this interconnectedness is the reason the scene was ultimately left out.

