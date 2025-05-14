Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is counting days for its theatrical release. The film is one of the biggest releases of the year, mainly because it is said to be the final film in this franchise and a Tom Cruise movie. Mission Impossible 8 is projected to score the biggest opening weekend in the United States. However, it also needs to score a record number worldwide to be successful financially, owing to its reportedly high budget. Are you wondering how much this number can be? Then scroll below for the deets.

The franchise that began in 1996 will be ending after almost three decades. It is one of the most popular series for the Hollywood star. The films are known for their high-octane action sequences, which are often performed by Cruise himself. He has jumped off a plane and the tallest building in the world. The movies kept earning well at the box office, but the last film, which came out in 2023, had an underwhelming run financially.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning’s budget has been the talking point since the film went on floors. It is one of the costliest films in Hollywood. The budget increased for several reasons, including production delays, partly because of the Hollywood strikes in 2023. According to several media reports, Mission Impossible 8 has an estimated budget of almost $400 million, which is $100 million more than Mission: Impossible 7, which did not break even at the box office.

How much does MI8 need to make to be considered a financial success?

For the unversed, a Hollywood movie must make about 2.5 times its budget, an estimated $400 million in this case, to break even at the box office. Therefore, Mission Impossible 8 has to make $1 billion worldwide to be called a box office success. The movie is projected to earn $80 million on its opening weekend in the US, an extended opening due to the Memorial Day holiday. It also clashes with the Disney movie Lilo & Stitch.

It will be a record in the franchise as none of the installments have hit the $1 billion milestone. A few things are in the film’s favor, and the biggest one is the final film. The fans invested in this franchise will surely not miss it, and nostalgia will play a role here.

Mission Impossible 8 trailer features some great action sequences and has received a positive response from the audience. Meanwhile, the early reviews are also going viral on social media, as it screened at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and had its world premiere in Tokyo.

Here are the seven films ranked per box office collection –

Mission: Impossible III (2006) – $398.5 million

Mission: Impossible (1996) – $457.7 million

Mission: Impossible II (2000) – $546.4 million

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) – $571.1 million

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) – $682.7 million

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) – $694.7 million

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) – $791.1 million

About the film

Mission: Impossible 8 picks up after two months after the events of Dead Reckoning Part One. Tom Cruise’s IMF agent, Ethan Hunt, continues his mission to stop Gabriel from obtaining the AI program called the Entity.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise one last time as Ethan Hunt, will be released on May 23.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Thunderbolts* North America Box Office Day 11: Maintains Strong Legs, Inching Closer To Beating Another MCU Bomb

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News