Tom Cruise is second to none when it comes to dangerous practical stunts, and this manifests more when it comes to Mission: Impossible movies to uphold the franchise’s name. Each M:I entry has pushed the bar higher, and the eighth and final, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, has us losing count of the spectacular stunts.

Every day, Paramount and Cruise are unveiling new behind-the-scenes footage spotlighting how the Edge of Tomorrow actor pulled off new challenges. Turns out, not all his missions get to take front and center in promotional material, as even a 5-second sequence could have seen Cruise on the verge of a fatal accident thousands of feet up in the air. Major spoilers ahead!

Tom Cruise Jumped From A Burning Parachute 16 Times

During the climax of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Cruise’s Ethan Hunt hangs on the side of an aircraft and jumps from it. However, due to the biplane exploding in close vicinity, his parachute catches fire, all while the Top Gun star is plugging the Poison Pill into the Podkova in midair in order to have the Entity freed so it can be trapped.

The shot of his falling is quick, especially after the fire burst, but CGI is not Cruise’s way to go. The BTS footage shows the Jack Reacher actor communing with director Christopher McQuarrie, detailing the complicated maneuvering of its execution. “If this is twisted while it’s burning, I’m gonna be spinning and burn,” the former says, explaining the physics. “I have to kick out of the twist and then ignite within 10 seconds.”

Guinness World Records Recognizes Tom Cruise’s Burning Parachute Stunt

The scene also illustrates that Cruise, once dyslexic, has a stronger grasp of math and science than probably any other actor. “I’m not saying be risky. We don’t take risks,” he adds, as we see the crew dipping the bag in gasoline for ignition. To achieve perfection, he jumped 16 times from an actual burning parachute, all for a shot that’s barely in the film.

Guinness World Records has recognized this accomplishment, noting that standing 7,500 feet high while swearing a 50-pound camera for a point-of-view angle is already a dangerous task. Then there’s the parachute, allowing you only about 3 seconds before it disintegrates. Guinness World Records officially awarded Tom Cruise the title for the most burning parachute jumps by an individual.

Tom Cruise’s spectacular stunts for ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ just earned him a Guinness World Records title for most burning parachute jumps by an individual. Full story: https://t.co/EaZBFzyHY7 https://t.co/VvdQyTAqNy — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 6, 2025

How Did Netizens React To Tom Cruise’s Stunt?

The footage, shared by Cruise on X, has stirred quite a fire of its own over the internet, sending netizens into a frenzy. One commentator showed admiration, writing, “You gave me the worst/best heart palpitations during this movie. The parachute malfunction and the submarine torpedo room scenes had me STRESSED.”

You gave me the worst/best heart palpitations during this movie. The parachute malfunction and the submarine torpedo room scenes had me STRESSED. Thank you so much! pic.twitter.com/TMzRcVufHK — eskomobar (@eskomobar) June 6, 2025

“No stuntman has ever done any of the big stunts that you’ve done. That’s amazing. Maybe just a little crazy? Love it,” quipped another.

No risks. Clearly. Lol.

No stuntman has ever done any of the big stunts that you’ve done. That’s amazing. Maybe just a little crazy? Love it. — Science Guy (@ScienceGuy2718) June 6, 2025

Another wrote, “Remember when Falcon and Winter Soldier mightily jumped from a couple of feet to crash mats. Why does Marvel make more money than M:I then?”

Remember when Falcon and Winter Soldier mightily jumped from a couple of feet to crash mats. Why does Marvel male more money that M:I then?” — No irrational proclivities (@sanguineessence) June 6, 2025

Another user wrote, “These stunts?!? I couldn’t even come up with these and he’s doing them.

@TomCruise you are a true legend.”

These stunts?!? I couldn’t even come up with these and he’s doing them. @TomCruise you are a true legend 🤯 — HSNBRG (@HSNBRGGaming) June 6, 2025

