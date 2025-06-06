Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin and Hollywood star Dakota Johnson were first spotted together in 2017 before sparking romance rumors. From then on, their connection included low-key outings and occasional shared sightings. Now, speculation suggests their eight-year-long companionship may have come to a close. Here’s a quick recap of their relationship, from its beginning in 2017 to their reported split in 2025.

2017: The Beginning Of A Melodic Romance

Back in October 2017, rumors started when Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were seen grabbing sushi in LA. An onlooker told PEOPLE that they were “cozy, laughing, and affectionate.” Then, in November, the actress showed up at a Coldplay show in Buenos Aires, which only fueled the dating rumors.

Later in December, a tipster confirmed their romance, telling US Weekly, “Dakota and Chris are definitely dating. They’ve gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable with one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than just a fling.”

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are dating! pic.twitter.com/tx9cW95MRL — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 12, 2017

2018: Growing Closer Amid Public Glimpses

In 2018, Johnson and Martin’s link grew stronger. They appeared several times around Los Angeles, like having dinner at Soho House Malibu or Sushi Park in Los Angeles. By September, they got matching infinity tattoos — a quiet but clear sign of their closeness. Even by the time, Johnson’s mom, Melanie Griffith, shared her support, saying (per PEOPLE), “I adore him! [Martin]”

Dakota and Chris Martin leaving Sushi Park Restaurant last night ❤ pic.twitter.com/vHmg9FHTB3 — dakota johnson (@badpostsdakota) November 15, 2018

2019: Navigating Challenges & Reconciliations

Every couple hits bumps. The Sun reported that in June 2019, news broke that the two had split over different ideas about having kids. But by August, Us Weekly confirmed that they were back together. Sources said Gwyneth Paltrow, Martin’s ex, helped them patch things up.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin in Aspen, Colorado, December 22! ❄ pic.twitter.com/4bQz9zO5Zy — dakota johnson (@badpostsdakota) December 22, 2019

2020: Collaborations & Quarantine Companionship

In February 2020, Johnson and Martin teamed up professionally when the Hollywood beauty directed Coldplay’s Cry Cry Cry music video. She told Marie Claire, “I wrote the story and pitched it to the band like every other director did, and they chose mine.”

They stayed home together when lockdown hit and dropped a fun hand-washing video, showing off their playful side. I think the key to a healthy relationship is double sinks,” Johnson quipped in an interview with Architectural Digest.

2021: Taking Steps Towards A Shared Future

In January 2021, they bought a $12.5 million Malibu home (per PEOPLE). Later that year, at a Coldplay gig in London, Martin dedicated his collab with BTS My Universe to Dakota, saying, “This is about my universe, and she’s here” (via San Francisco Chronicle).

so chris martin is dating dakota jonson for 3 years now and ‘my universe’ is inspired by her omgg pic.twitter.com/Z0PgbP4NHh — bun 🇲🇦 (@K00PR0D) September 24, 2021

2022: Balancing Public & Private Lives

In April, they joined Barbra Streisand’s 80th birthday bash. By December, Johnson was seen grooving at a Coldplay show in Buenos Aires, showing her supportive side.

2023: Family Ties & Mutual Support

Johnson’s connection with Chris Martin’s kids from his past marriage became clear. Speaking to Bustle, she called Apple and Moses her stepkids, saying, “I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart.”

Martin also praised the actress for helping her on the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast. The singer credited Johnson with introducing him to tactile audio tech that improved Coldplay shows for fans with hearing challenges.

Chris Martin mentioned Dakota in a recent interview: “My partner for my birthday, she bought me this speaker system you wear on your body so you can feel the music and she said: “you should give these to deaf audience members” 🥺 #DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/uniXaq6tRb — Dakota Johnson Updates (@dakotaj_updates) April 8, 2022

2024: Engagement Confirmed Amidst Rumors

After years of rumors, sources confirmed in March 2024 that they’d been engaged for a while but weren’t rushing to tie the knot. “[They] got engaged years ago but were in no rush to get married,” the source quoted to PEOPLE. When breakup talks popped up in August, reps quickly shut them down, telling E! they were “happily together.”

Dakota Johnson & Coldplay’s Chris Martin are still together & engaged, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/W1U9NfVrSD — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 16, 2024

2025: The Final Break-Up Call

By June 2025, news broke that the couple had officially split. Sources said this felt “final this time.” An insider told The US Sun that the pair genuinely attempted to resolve their differences, yet the generational divide was frequently a challenge.

“They really tried to work through their issues but the age gap was often a problem. She’d [also] expressed that she may want children in the future, whereas Chris is kind of done with that part of his life.”

People reports that Dakota Johnson and Coldplay’s Chris Martin have split. pic.twitter.com/wlhnQRHNFC — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) June 4, 2025

