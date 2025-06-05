Tom Cruise once wore the shoes of Jack Reacher on the big screen, long before Alan Ritchson took over the character for streaming audiences. But back then, he didn’t receive a warm reception. The second Reacher movie, Never Go Back, couldn’t live up to expectations either. It earned around $160 million globally, which wasn’t enough when stacked against a hefty budget nearing $96 million.

Thankfully, fast forward to now, and after almost a decade, Tom Cruise is back at the top, thanks to Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. This latest action thriller has already raced past the global total of Jack Reacher: Never Go Back in less than two weeks. Despite costing more than four times as much ($400 million), The Final Reckoning has crossed $350 million globally (per Box Office Mojo), proving its reach and demand.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Worldwide Collection Breakdown:

Domestic- $125.1 million

International- $231.2 million

Worldwide- $356.3 million

Christopher McQuarrie & Tom Cruise’s Successful Collaboration

Back when Cruise first played Reacher, the director was Christopher McQuarrie, and that film marked the beginning of a long and successful partnership. McQuarrie would later lead Cruise through four Mission: Impossible films, including The Final Reckoning.

But, for Never Go Back, the director’s chair belonged to Edward Zwick, who had previously worked with Cruise on The Last Samurai. That Reacher sequel, released in 2016, struggled both at the box office and with audiences. It barely made $60 million in North America and received lukewarm reviews.

Besides, that period was certainly not the best stretch for Cruise at the domestic box office. His films, such as Oblivion, Knight & Day, Edge of Tomorrow, and American Made, didn’t spark major numbers in North America.

Oblivion (2013) – $286 million

Knight & Day (2010) – $261 million

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) – $387 million

American Made (2017) – $134.8 million

But things changed in 2022 when Top Gun: Maverick turned the tide completely, flew past $700 million, and reignited Cruise’s box office appeal.

The Final Reckoning Nears $150 Million Domestically With Strong Reviews

Now, The Final Reckoning is pushing toward $150 million domestically and is still running strong. It may need to earn around $800 million worldwide to break even, which is a steep hill but not impossible given the franchise’s history. Although nothing has been made official, the film has been promoted as the final chapter. Reviews are on its side too, with an 80% critics’ score and an 89% audience rating.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer:

